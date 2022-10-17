Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Is Down -7.93% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -7.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $45.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.89% off the consensus price target high of $52.06 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 7.86% higher than the price target low of $39.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.98, the stock is -6.00% and -12.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.69 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -16.07% off its SMA200. ENB registered -15.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.15%.

The stock witnessed a -14.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.26%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $74.90B and $38.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.67. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.74% and -24.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 1.43%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 36.30% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is 31.55% higher over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 3.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.