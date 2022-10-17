ETRN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Now

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -23.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $11.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -21.54% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.90, the stock is -3.92% and -11.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -2.90% off its SMA200. ETRN registered -29.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.78%.

The stock witnessed a -17.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.56%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $1.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.82. Distance from 52-week low is 34.58% and -31.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.70% this year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.33M, and float is at 431.01M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.