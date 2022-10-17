Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -33.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $5.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $3.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 18.81% higher than the price target low of $3.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 2.51% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock -20.34% off its SMA200. FSM registered -44.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.80%.

The stock witnessed a 11.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.36%, and is -8.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 25.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.93. Distance from 52-week low is 26.34% and -53.08% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.46M, and float is at 287.66M with Short Float at 5.19%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is -39.71% lower over the past 12 months.