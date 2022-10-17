Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) is -58.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $18.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMRE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 17.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -14.53% and -28.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -44.77% off its SMA200. GMRE registered -53.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.40%.

The stock witnessed a -29.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.51%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $482.18M and $125.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.74 and Fwd P/E is 38.95. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.56% and -60.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.20% this year.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.51M, and float is at 61.74M with Short Float at 2.62%.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cole Henry,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cole Henry bought 1,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $15.54 per share for a total of $19999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7732.0 shares.

Global Medical REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Busch Jeffrey (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $15.55 per share for $31100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43490.0 shares of the GMRE stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whitestone REIT (WSR) that is trading -17.76% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -35.48% lower over the same period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is -3.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.