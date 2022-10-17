HR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Now

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -31.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.80 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $19.06, the stock is -9.69% and -19.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -23.72% off its SMA200. HR registered -30.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.13%.

The stock witnessed a -17.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.87%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $7.40B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.74 and Fwd P/E is 56.06. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.38% and -34.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.55M, and float is at 379.55M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -31.10% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -35.56% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -35.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.