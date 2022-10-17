HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is -14.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.77 and a high of $38.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $25.82, the stock is -5.49% and -13.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -20.11% off its SMA200. HSBC registered -11.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.92%.

The stock witnessed a -15.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.74%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has around 218866 employees, a market worth around $101.82B and $39.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.65. Distance from 52-week low is 4.24% and -33.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.50% this year.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.99B, and float is at 3.98B with Short Float at 0.25%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -29.66% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -11.51% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -36.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.