IMARA Inc. (IMRA) – The -170.71% Downside Potential Remains

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) is 68.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $4.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also -170.71% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -170.71% lower than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 64.25% and 114.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.06 million and changing 46.90% at the moment leaves the stock 152.22% off its SMA200. IMRA registered -0.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 264.42%.

The stock witnessed a 56.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 241.44%, and is 62.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 289.16% and -13.07% from its 52-week high.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMARA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.29M, and float is at 21.83M with Short Float at 6.27%.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at IMARA Inc. (IMRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leonard Braden Michael,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Leonard Braden Michael bought 83,199 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $92243.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.02 million shares.

IMARA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Leonard Braden Michael (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $1.16 per share for $3051.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.93 million shares of the IMRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Leonard Braden Michael (10% Owner) acquired 30,800 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $34976.0. The insider now directly holds 2,931,945 shares of IMARA Inc. (IMRA).