Is Rio Tinto Group (RIO) a good stock to buy now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -19.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.92 and a high of $84.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $56.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.72% off its average median price target of $71.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.32% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.73% higher than the price target low of $64.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.71, the stock is -3.22% and -6.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing -4.82% at the moment leaves the stock -20.57% off its SMA200. RIO registered -23.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.40%.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.17%, and is -6.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $89.95B and $60.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.95. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.49% and -36.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.10%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.90% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.03%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -24.91% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -7.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.