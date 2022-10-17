Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) down -37.47% since start of the year

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is -37.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.52 and a high of $81.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.19% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 4.08% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.84, the stock is -1.37% and -6.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -14.00% off its SMA200. JCI registered -28.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.37%.

The stock witnessed a -9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.89%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 101000 employees, a market worth around $36.12B and $24.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.69% and -37.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.60% this year.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 692.20M, and float is at 687.42M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VanHimbergen Robert M,the company’sVP Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that VanHimbergen Robert M sold 5,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $64.44 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39618.0 shares.

Johnson Controls International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that VanHimbergen Robert M (VP Corporate Controller) sold a total of 8,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $69.63 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39618.0 shares of the JCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Leng Visal (VP & Pres, APAC BTS) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $81.00 for $48600.0. The insider now directly holds 109,419 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -20.33% down over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is 31.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.