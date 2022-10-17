Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) is -64.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $48.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66%.

Currently trading at $13.08, the stock is -17.00% and -24.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -48.70% off its SMA200. PHG registered -70.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.30%.

The stock witnessed a -25.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.51%, and is -12.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has around 78831 employees, a market worth around $12.00B and $16.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.92 and Fwd P/E is 9.08. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.85% and -72.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 884.17M, and float is at 873.34M with Short Float at 0.24%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -10.97% down over the past 12 months.