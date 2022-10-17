Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is -76.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is -20.56% and -28.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -52.82% off its SMA200. PRTY registered -82.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.71%.

The stock witnessed a -42.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is -13.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.80% over the week and 9.68% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $146.90M and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.35 and Fwd P/E is 3.12. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.96% and -85.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.90% this year.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.60M, and float is at 109.37M with Short Float at 12.22%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOSIN CLIFFORD,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD sold 444,375 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.56 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought a total of 470,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $3.46 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.0 million shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 317,500 shares at an average price of $3.31 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 19,531,623 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -64.19% down over the past 12 months and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) that is -54.19% lower over the same period. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is -41.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.