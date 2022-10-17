Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) down -34.73% since start of the year

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is -34.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.01 and a high of $26.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.76% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 18.89% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.60, the stock is -4.71% and -15.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -29.55% off its SMA200. PEB registered -35.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.57%.

The stock witnessed a -17.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.16%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $1.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.93. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.21% and -44.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.91M, and float is at 129.58M with Short Float at 9.17%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Phillip M.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Miller Phillip M. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $14.61 per share for a total of $58440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15953.0 shares.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that Miller Phillip M. (Director) sold a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $14.83 per share for $77116.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19953.0 shares of the PEB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Jackson Ron E. (Director) acquired 5,900 shares at an average price of $16.86 for $99474.0. The insider now directly holds 61,122 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading -13.30% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 2.00% higher over the same period. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -21.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.