PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) on Track to Reach $48.00 in a Year

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is -45.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $81.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.91% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 12.28% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.07, the stock is -3.33% and -11.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -24.30% off its SMA200. PENN registered -62.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.68%.

The stock witnessed a -8.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.81%, and is -8.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has around 21973 employees, a market worth around $4.69B and $6.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.12 and Fwd P/E is 13.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.12% and -65.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PENN Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.80% this year.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.80M, and float is at 157.50M with Short Float at 7.47%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reibstein Saul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Reibstein Saul sold 5,086 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $38.03 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34663.0 shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that SCACCETTI JANE (Director) bought a total of 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $49.70 per share for $98167.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50569.0 shares of the PENN stock.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -12.76% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -74.72% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -36.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.