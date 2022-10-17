Positives for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) as stock gains in recent trading

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -38.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.41 and a high of $36.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.14% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 14.35% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.27, the stock is -4.88% and -13.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -25.39% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -35.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.43%.

The stock witnessed a -13.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.35%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $12.26B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.38 and Fwd P/E is 50.16. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.02% and -39.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 539.56M, and float is at 538.00M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $34.35 per share for a total of $10306.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22709.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -34.51% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -35.56% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -37.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.