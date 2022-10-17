Positives for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) as stock gains in recent trading

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is -17.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.92 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $20.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.75% off the consensus price target high of $23.97 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 13.35% higher than the price target low of $18.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.64, the stock is -3.27% and -9.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -16.95% off its SMA200. MFC registered -22.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.78%.

The stock witnessed a -9.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.49%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $30.04B and $21.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.56 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.83% and -29.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 1.11%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -22.27% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -6.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.