Positives for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) as stock gains in recent trading

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -44.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $37.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.3% off the consensus price target high of $57.14 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 84.34% higher than the price target low of $24.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.83, the stock is -9.20% and -14.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -21.10% off its SMA200. TME registered -49.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.00%.

The stock witnessed a -20.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.74%, and is -9.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5966 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.51 and Fwd P/E is 1.42. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.83% and -57.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 790.36M with Short Float at 3.70%.