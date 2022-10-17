Positives for The Southern Company (SO) as stock gains in recent trading

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -7.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.71 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $64.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $75.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.71% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -4.11% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.51, the stock is -9.71% and -15.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -11.77% off its SMA200. SO registered 0.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.42%.

The stock witnessed a -17.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.41%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27300 employees, a market worth around $68.09B and $25.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.47 and Fwd P/E is 16.73. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.61% and -21.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Southern Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.02%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuczynski Stephen E,the company’sPres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear. SEC filings show that Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $64.52 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $79.47 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) disposed off 14,500 shares at an average price of $78.37 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 115,284 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -11.90% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -12.68% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -0.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.