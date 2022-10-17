Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) – The 35.72% Upside Potential Remains

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) is 14.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.47 and a high of $114.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RETA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.16% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.25% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.89% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.21, the stock is 22.64% and 22.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing 20.60% at the moment leaves the stock 4.89% off its SMA200. RETA registered -69.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.43%.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.33%, and is 27.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has around 346 employees, a market worth around $914.15M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.56% and -73.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-131.30%).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.47M, and float is at 30.52M with Short Float at 16.85%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soni Manmeet Singh,the company’sCOO and CFO. SEC filings show that Soni Manmeet Singh bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $26.22 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19000.0 shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -55.89% lower over the past 12 months.