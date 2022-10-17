RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:RLJ Stock Is Going Next

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is -23.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $16.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.70, the stock is -0.63% and -9.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -17.22% off its SMA200. RLJ registered -27.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.22%.

The stock witnessed a -11.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.92%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.78. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.74% and -34.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.54M, and float is at 159.03M with Short Float at 4.87%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Patricia L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $10.47 per share for a total of $52350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79635.0 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that DAVIS NATHANIEL A (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $14.40 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62674.0 shares of the RLJ stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -10.35% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -35.54% lower over the same period. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -21.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.