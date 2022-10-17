Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 96.4% Upside

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) is -63.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $0.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -15.47% and -16.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing -13.81% at the moment leaves the stock -38.55% off its SMA200. SLRX registered -80.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.31%.

The stock witnessed a -23.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.69%, and is -19.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.06% over the week and 13.53% over the month.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $11.80M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.20% and -81.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.10%).

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.52M, and float is at 52.60M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Burleson Tess,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Burleson Tess bought 27,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $4986.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32050.0 shares.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Lieber Jonathan I (Director) bought a total of 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $0.19 per share for $7016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37500.0 shares of the SLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, McVicar William K. (Director) acquired 26,553 shares at an average price of $0.19 for $5000.0. The insider now directly holds 26,553 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX).