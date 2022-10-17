Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -25.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $4.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.13% off the consensus price target high of $13.25 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 38.4% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.62, the stock is -14.28% and -19.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -4.35% at the moment leaves the stock -29.23% off its SMA200. SAND registered -30.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.15%.

The stock witnessed a -25.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.61%, and is -5.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.44 and Fwd P/E is 33.00. Distance from 52-week low is 2.44% and -49.67% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.17M, and float is at 168.63M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is -24.77% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -70.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.