Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is -54.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.30 and a high of $117.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $53.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.39% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -29.03% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.61, the stock is -8.25% and -22.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -38.70% off its SMA200. STX registered -37.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.60%.

The stock witnessed a -17.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.42%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $10.97B and $11.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.04. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.60% and -56.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.00M, and float is at 205.68M with Short Float at 5.87%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUCZO STEPHEN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $103.26 per share for a total of $5.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 272,297 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $108.01 per share for $29.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.44 million shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Romano Gianluca (EVP & CFO) disposed off 20,495 shares at an average price of $107.36 for $2.2 million. The insider now directly holds 19,391 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is trading -32.42% down over the past 12 months and Western Digital Corporation (WDC) that is -40.37% lower over the same period. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is 0.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.