STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is -37.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $52.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $47.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.64% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -25.61% lower than the price target low of $24.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.61, the stock is -8.05% and -13.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing -3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -20.90% off its SMA200. STM registered -27.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.25%.

The stock witnessed a -14.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is -6.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 48254 employees, a market worth around $28.75B and $14.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.09 and Fwd P/E is 7.63. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.97% and -41.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 946.80M, and float is at 656.36M with Short Float at 0.96%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -48.37% down over the past 12 months and Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is -27.77% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -18.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.