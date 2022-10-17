TAK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Now

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -5.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.63 and a high of $15.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $12.87, the stock is -1.65% and -4.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -9.49% off its SMA200. TAK registered -9.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.68%.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.69%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 47347 employees, a market worth around $40.56B and $24.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.00. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.90% and -16.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 3.09B with Short Float at 0.15%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.72% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -18.11% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 2.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.