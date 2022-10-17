TAL Education Group (TAL) Is Down -1.02% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -1.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.89, the stock is -19.33% and -22.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -2.44% off its SMA200. TAL registered -20.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.81%.

The stock witnessed a -29.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.78%, and is -22.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.17% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $3.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.76. Distance from 52-week low is 143.13% and -42.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -828.30% this year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.19M, and float is at 352.85M with Short Float at 4.15%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading -17.99% down over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is -4.30% lower over the same period.