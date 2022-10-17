The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is -33.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $264.51 and a high of $420.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HD stock was last observed hovering at around $282.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.4% off its average median price target of $352.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.19% off the consensus price target high of $470.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.24% higher than the price target low of $298.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $276.43, the stock is -0.93% and -5.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -11.55% off its SMA200. HD registered -19.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.22%.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.67%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has around 490600 employees, a market worth around $289.54B and $155.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.99 and Fwd P/E is 15.94. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.51% and -34.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.20%).

The Home Depot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 0.85%.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Home Depot Inc. (HD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siddiqui Fahim,the company’sEVP and CIO. SEC filings show that Siddiqui Fahim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $300.59 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6180.0 shares.

The Home Depot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Carey Matt (EVP, Customer Experience) sold a total of 12,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $316.26 per share for $4.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34522.0 shares of the HD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Campbell Ann Marie (EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops) disposed off 11,293 shares at an average price of $288.03 for $3.25 million. The insider now directly holds 51,175 shares of The Home Depot Inc. (HD).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -35.21% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.75% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is -12.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.