These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is -41.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $23.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.36, the stock is -22.33% and -33.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing -5.74% at the moment leaves the stock -40.89% off its SMA200. CNK registered -53.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.01%.

The stock witnessed a -32.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.75%, and is -18.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 7480 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.02% and -59.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.20M, and float is at 108.42M with Short Float at 20.35%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cavalier Michael,the company’sEVP-General Counsel. SEC filings show that Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $16.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -75.63% down over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is -22.65% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -31.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.