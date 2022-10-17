These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is -45.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.11 and a high of $222.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $134.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -22.14% off its average median price target of $161.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.96% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.59, the stock is -17.46% and -24.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing -16.43% at the moment leaves the stock -29.15% off its SMA200. FRC registered -46.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.96%.

The stock witnessed a -23.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.47%, and is -17.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 6902 employees, a market worth around $24.62B and $4.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.91 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.72% and -49.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Republic Bank (FRC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Republic Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.72M, and float is at 181.72M with Short Float at 1.45%.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) that is trading -9.78% down over the past 12 months.