These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 23.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.22 and a high of $42.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $32.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $40.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.78% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 7.63% higher than the price target low of $33.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.98, the stock is 2.10% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -4.40% off its SMA200. SU registered 31.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.23%.

The stock witnessed a -0.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.18%, and is -5.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 16922 employees, a market worth around $43.67B and $36.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.48 and Fwd P/E is 3.86. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.42% and -27.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.70% this year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.41B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 1.03%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 0.14% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is 29.81% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 59.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.