Things appear to be looking up for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -26.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.01% off the consensus price target high of $4.96 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 13.52% higher than the price target low of $2.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is -0.86% and -2.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.04 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -18.81% off its SMA200. SAN registered -36.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.32%.

The stock witnessed a -7.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.25%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 200651 employees, a market worth around $41.53B and $54.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.53. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.52% and -39.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 192.90% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.79B, and float is at 16.79B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -29.66% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -19.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.