Things appear to be looking up for Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is -40.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.03 and a high of $174.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $102.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.99% off its average median price target of $142.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.43% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 17.06% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.53, the stock is -5.06% and -16.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -27.34% off its SMA200. PLD registered -26.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.83%.

The stock witnessed a -14.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.50%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has around 2053 employees, a market worth around $94.65B and $4.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.87 and Fwd P/E is 31.47. Profit margin for the company is 75.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.53% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prologis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 923.25M, and float is at 920.43M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Prologis Inc. (PLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Modjtabai Avid,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $118.65 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Prologis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that LYONS IRVING F III (Director) sold a total of 44,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $164.60 per share for $7.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22431.0 shares of the PLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, ZOLLARS WILLIAM D (Director) disposed off 1,350 shares at an average price of $155.68 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 15,606 shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD).

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -11.90% down over the past 12 months and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) that is -16.58% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -21.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.