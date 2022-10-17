Things appear to be looking up for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is -27.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.36 and a high of $42.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $29.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.95% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.71% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.00, the stock is -0.95% and -11.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -20.97% off its SMA200. WY registered -20.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.32%.

The stock witnessed a -7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.50%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9214 employees, a market worth around $22.06B and $10.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.84 and Fwd P/E is 19.94. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.97% and -32.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.80% this year.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 744.54M, and float is at 738.71M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monaco Albert,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Monaco Albert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $38.76 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30746.0 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Monaco Albert (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $38.43 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27246.0 shares of the WY stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is -41.55% lower over the past 12 months.