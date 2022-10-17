Western Digital Corporation (WDC) down -48.29% since start of the year

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is -48.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.56 and a high of $69.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.83% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -20.43% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.72, the stock is -2.85% and -17.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock -32.48% off its SMA200. WDC registered -40.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.23%.

The stock witnessed a -10.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.10%, and is -5.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has around 65000 employees, a market worth around $11.15B and $18.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.09 and Fwd P/E is 6.43. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.84% and -51.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.70% this year.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.55M, and float is at 316.64M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zamiska Gene M.,the company’sSVP & Princ. Acctg Officer. SEC filings show that Zamiska Gene M. sold 2,169 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $40.90 per share for a total of $88712.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31554.0 shares.

Western Digital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Zamiska Gene M. (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) sold a total of 4,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $63.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26719.0 shares of the WDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Sivaram Srinivasan (President, Tech & Strategy) disposed off 11,380 shares at an average price of $53.37 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 254,507 shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC).

Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) that is trading -37.44% down over the past 12 months and NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is -32.42% lower over the same period. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -40.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.