Westlake Corporation (WLK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is -4.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.29 and a high of $141.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLK stock was last observed hovering at around $90.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.19% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -17.11% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.52, the stock is 5.18% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -14.30% off its SMA200. WLK registered -5.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.48%.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.24%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) has around 14550 employees, a market worth around $11.58B and $15.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.19 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.82% and -34.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westlake Corporation (WLK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westlake Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 506.50% this year.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.34M, and float is at 32.78M with Short Float at 7.75%.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Westlake Corporation (WLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buesinger Robert F.,the company’sEVP, HIP, IT & Digital. SEC filings show that Buesinger Robert F. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $98.94 per share for a total of $98940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10208.0 shares.

Westlake Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Zoeller Johnathan Stevan (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $107.08 per share for $58037.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 543.0 shares of the WLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Buesinger Robert F. (EVP, HIP, IT & Digital) disposed off 14,427 shares at an average price of $129.47 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 11,780 shares of Westlake Corporation (WLK).

Westlake Corporation (WLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 59.98% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 47.17% higher over the same period.