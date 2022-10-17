What should you know before buying stock in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is -82.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 9.93% and 4.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -62.20% off its SMA200. IMPP registered a loss of -74.07% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 5.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.45%, and is -7.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.48% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.62% and -96.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -823.20% this year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.25M, and float is at 189.22M with Short Float at 2.37%.