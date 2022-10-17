What should you know before buying stock in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -20.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.27 and a high of $86.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $61.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $74.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.49% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.63% higher than the price target low of $74.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.13, the stock is -2.08% and -5.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -15.22% off its SMA200. TD registered -11.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.95%.

The stock witnessed a -8.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.41%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $110.74B and $24.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.66 and Fwd P/E is 6.86. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.74% and -28.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 1.77B with Short Float at 1.88%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -36.55% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -4.72% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -16.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.