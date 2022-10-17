What should you know before buying stock in UDR Inc. (UDR)

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is -37.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.22 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.97% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 8.17% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.65, the stock is -8.18% and -15.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -25.59% off its SMA200. UDR registered -31.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.61%.

The stock witnessed a -16.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.58%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

UDR Inc. (UDR) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $12.69B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.44 and Fwd P/E is 69.34. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.16% and -38.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

UDR Inc. (UDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UDR Inc. (UDR) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UDR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.40% this year.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.92M, and float is at 323.00M with Short Float at 1.47%.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at UDR Inc. (UDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALCOCK HARRY G,the company’sSVP-Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that ALCOCK HARRY G sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $55.30 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35667.0 shares.

UDR Inc. (UDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -27.03% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -27.46% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -28.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.