What should you know before buying stock in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -28.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.62 and a high of $51.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $48.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.48% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.83% higher than the price target low of $34.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.70, the stock is -4.10% and -5.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -22.41% off its SMA200. WPM registered -25.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.14%.

The stock witnessed a -3.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.36%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $14.35B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.92 and Fwd P/E is 24.25. Profit margin for the company is 63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.27% and -40.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 451.52M, and float is at 449.83M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -26.53% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -49.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.