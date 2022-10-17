Why Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -24.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $5.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is 5.04% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 0.78% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -55.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.27%.

The stock witnessed a -3.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.63%, and is -8.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $730.61M and $320.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.20% and -56.19% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.03M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Day Steven J,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that O’Day Steven J sold 38,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61321.0 shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that AGENUS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $12.00 per share for $16.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.88 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.72% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 22.39% higher over the same period.