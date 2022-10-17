Why Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is -74.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.19 and a high of $145.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.78%.

Currently trading at $19.22, the stock is -16.31% and -16.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing -8.48% at the moment leaves the stock -41.71% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -83.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.80%.

The stock witnessed a -24.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.39%, and is -19.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.65% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $467.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.72% and -86.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.35M, and float is at 54.88M with Short Float at 30.53%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LACEY ELEANOR B,the company’sGC, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $22.91 per share for a total of $6942.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 1,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $23.60 per share for $43782.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Wan Tim M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,754 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 612,106 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).