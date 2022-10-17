Why Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -44.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $3.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.47% off the consensus price target high of $6.02 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 15.28% higher than the price target low of $2.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is -4.31% and -11.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing -7.92% at the moment leaves the stock -37.67% off its SMA200. SID registered -50.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.31%.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.15%, and is -11.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 35179 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $8.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.03 and Fwd P/E is 0.80. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.91% and -59.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 224.00% this year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 716.32M with Short Float at 0.60%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -16.00% down over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is 35.05% higher over the same period.