Why FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) is -6.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNGR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.97%.

Currently trading at $6.63, the stock is 59.82% and 198.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing -22.91% at the moment leaves the stock 160.41% off its SMA200. FNGR registered 13.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 170.61%.

The stock witnessed a 833.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 436.32%, and is -10.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.28% over the week and 34.36% over the month.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $368.10M and $21.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 969.35% and -32.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.69M, and float is at 23.64M with Short Float at 2.79%.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shen Martin Chung-Wen,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 4,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $9708.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

FingerMotion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Shen Martin Chung-Wen (CEO) bought a total of 194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $2.02 per share for $392.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the FNGR stock.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -48.68% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -7.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.