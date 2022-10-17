Why should you keep an eye on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is -2.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.62 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $37.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72%.

Currently trading at $36.63, the stock is -1.71% and -6.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -11.85% off its SMA200. BTI registered 1.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.54%.

The stock witnessed a -6.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.52%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 52050 employees, a market worth around $81.55B and $29.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.95% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.14%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -13.75% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is -5.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.