Why should you keep an eye on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -28.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.24 and a high of $123.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $85.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.0% off its average median price target of $99.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.97% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.81% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.45, the stock is -6.00% and -7.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -4.68% at the moment leaves the stock -9.43% off its SMA200. ROST registered -24.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.98%.

The stock witnessed a -9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.94%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $29.66B and $18.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.32 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.63% and -33.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.90% this year.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 344.88M, and float is at 342.97M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUSH MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $81.46 per share for a total of $81456.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34496.0 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -35.21% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -39.82% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -0.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.