Why should you keep an eye on Welltower Inc. (WELL)?

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -32.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.50 and a high of $99.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $59.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.89% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 12.36% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.84, the stock is -9.89% and -20.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -30.75% off its SMA200. WELL registered -31.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.77%.

The stock witnessed a -20.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.41%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $27.42B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 108.31 and Fwd P/E is 48.04. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.37% and -41.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.50% this year.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 463.37M, and float is at 462.99M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is trading -35.56% down over the past 12 months and Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) that is -35.32% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -47.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.