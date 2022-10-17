Will AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -40.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $17.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.17% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.65% lower than the price target low of $12.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.38, the stock is -8.51% and -12.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing -6.14% at the moment leaves the stock -31.67% off its SMA200. AU registered -35.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.72%.

The stock witnessed a -6.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.81%, and is -14.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 30561 employees, a market worth around $5.43B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.33 and Fwd P/E is 9.52. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.69% and -54.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.99M, and float is at 412.56M with Short Float at 1.54%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 15.80% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -26.29% lower over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -19.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.