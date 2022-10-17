Will Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is -4.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.00 and a high of $106.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RTX stock was last observed hovering at around $84.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.28% off its average median price target of $109.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.4% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 2.84% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.59, the stock is -1.29% and -6.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing -2.69% at the moment leaves the stock -11.41% off its SMA200. RTX registered -7.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.79%.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.03%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has around 174000 employees, a market worth around $125.31B and $65.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.61 and Fwd P/E is 15.00. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.54% and -22.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.80% this year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.44%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $99.00 per share for a total of $19800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7700.0 shares.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Dumais Michael R (EVP,Chf Transformation Officer) sold a total of 7,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $101.45 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73761.0 shares of the RTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Dumais Michael R (EVP,Chf Transformation Officer) disposed off 6,883 shares at an average price of $97.74 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 78,507 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading -38.76% down over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is -16.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.