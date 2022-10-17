Will Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -47.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $47.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $21.93, the stock is -6.49% and -16.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -37.67% off its SMA200. VNO registered -50.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.05%.

The stock witnessed a -16.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.35%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 3224 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.48 and Fwd P/E is 57.26. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.49% and -53.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.80% this year.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.75M, and float is at 176.25M with Short Float at 9.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fascitelli Michael D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $41.97 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is trading -39.46% down over the past 12 months and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) that is -39.03% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is -33.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.