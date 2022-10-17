XP Inc. (XP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:XP Stock Is Going Next

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -38.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.97 and a high of $37.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $136.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.89% off the consensus price target high of $287.78 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 85.08% higher than the price target low of $117.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.58, the stock is -10.41% and -13.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing -6.19% at the moment leaves the stock -28.24% off its SMA200. XP registered -48.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.66%.

The stock witnessed a -10.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.11%, and is -16.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $10.41B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.43 and Fwd P/E is 2.17. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.59% and -53.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.71M, and float is at 384.27M with Short Float at 2.73%.