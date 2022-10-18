ADT Inc. (ADT) – The 16.5% Upside Potential Remains

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is -0.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.35, the stock is 4.67% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.11 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 12.48% off its SMA200. ADT registered -1.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.37%.

The stock witnessed a 2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.44%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $7.90B and $5.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.17% and -19.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADT Inc. (ADT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.30% this year.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 902.99M, and float is at 786.46M with Short Float at 1.30%.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times.

ADT Inc. (ADT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allegion plc (ALLE) that is trading -30.25% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is -8.72% lower over the same period. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is -19.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.